Cocoon Fine Rugs
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
Reviews (10)
    Cocoon Rugs in Various Settings
    Cocoon Fine Rugs for Architectural Digest, India
    Cocoon & Josmo Studio
    Cocoon

    Every carpet has a story to tell, be in an ancient folklore or the inspiration of its creator. Influenced by Persian designs or styles of contemporary artists, our rugs are crafted to engage you in their story, draw you into their warmth, and make themselves your very own Cocoon! When you step into Cocoon, you will enter a unique rug browsing experience. The sophisticated environs will remind you of a gallery where you can explore the various collections at leisure. These objects d’art are available in different shapes and sizes to meet the unique needs of your home! We cater to clients in India as well as abroad. Please write to mail@cocooncarpets.com for your requirements

    Services
    • Area Rugs
    • Handknotted Carpets
    • Modern
    • Contemporary
    • Classical
    • Transitional
    Service areas
    • India and International
    • Mumbai
    • Bangalore
    • Kolkata
    Company awards
    Carpet Design Awards, Domotex, Germany
    Address
    Shiv Sagar Estate, Block 'A' Basement, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli
    400018 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224928647 www.cocooncarpets.com

    Reviews

    Gopal Sutar
    Coocon is the best rugs store in mumbai, delivering excellent handknotted carpets and after sales sevice. Nice staff really helpful.
    3 months ago
    riddhi bhanushali
    Fully satisfy with the product and service. There Modern carpet designs will give you perfect look to your home.
    3 months ago
    Subhash Salunkhe
    The best place to shop exclusive carpets in Mumbai. You'll get largest collection and also you will love the interior architecture of the showroom.
    3 months ago
