Every carpet has a story to tell, be in an ancient folklore or the inspiration of its creator. Influenced by Persian designs or styles of contemporary artists, our rugs are crafted to engage you in their story, draw you into their warmth, and make themselves your very own Cocoon! When you step into Cocoon, you will enter a unique rug browsing experience. The sophisticated environs will remind you of a gallery where you can explore the various collections at leisure. These objects d’art are available in different shapes and sizes to meet the unique needs of your home! We cater to clients in India as well as abroad. Please write to mail@cocooncarpets.com for your requirements