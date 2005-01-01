Your browser is out-of-date.

SpaceMatters
Architects in Delhi
Reviews (6)
    • SpaceMatters is an integrated design practise with architecture, interior, urban design and habitat research capabilities based out of New Delhi. Founded in 2005 by architects Amritha Ballal, Moulshri Joshi* and Suditya Sinha the award winning design practice has been consistently recognised as one of the leading design firms in India.

    Our projects span a variety of scales and contexts. These range from public institutional projects such as the award winning Bhopal Gas Tragedy Memorial and revitalization for the post-disaster industrial complex in Bhopal, urban planning projects including one of the first Integrated Development Plans (IDP) for urban villages in Dwarka, New Delhi to designing commercial and residential spaces for leading corporates such as Titan, DLF Retail and Jindal Steel.

    Habitat Research, an interdisciplinary study on environmental, socio-economic, technical and cultural dimensions of the built environment is an integral aspect of SpaceMatters design practise. SpaceMatters has established research collaborations with the School of Planning and Architecture, Research Council of Norway, NTNU, Norway, University of Gothenburg, Sweden and the University of Tokyo.

    At SpaceMatters the process of design is challenging and rewarding and the pleasure we derive from it finds evidence in our work...

    Services
    • Architectural Designing
    • Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Noida
    • Gurgaon
    • Bhopal
    Address
    C9 9812 Vasant Kunj
    110070 Delhi
    India
    +91-9811829445 www.spacematters.in

    Reviews

    Corey Vannest
    Good vibes..
    4 months ago
    Arka Majhi
    good office environment and rich learning experience
    over 5 years ago
    Nitesh Singh
    Good team of Architects.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
