Cubit Architects
Architects in 600018
    Independent Villas
    Corporate
    Institutional
    Interiors

    Cubit Architects provide distinctive architecture, interior design and urban planning solutions with an environmentally conscious, cost effective and time proficient methodology. The Chennai-based company founded by Haritha Bothireddy focuses on providing unique, practical and aesthetic solutions for today's challenging issues by being up to date with the latest trends and technologies. Cubit Architects' diverse portfolio comprises residential, corporate, institutional, healthcare and recreational projects.

    Architecture, Interior Design, and Planning
    600018
    15 Murrays Gate Road, 4th Floor, 'Anurag' Building, Alwarpet
    Chennai 600018
    India
    +91-4445548133 cubitarch.weebly.com
    Haritha Bothireddy has over 7 years of professional experience as an architect and project manager. Prior to starting Cubit Architects, Haritha was affiliated with Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) in New York, Leo A Daly architects in Washington DC, Studios Architecture in Washington DC and Marg Ltd., an infrastructure giant in South India. Her projects ranged in size, complexity and design from 60 plus floors of mixed use and residential buildings in South East Asia & Russia to institutional, corporate, hospitality and SEZs (Special Economic Zone) projects in India.

    Council of Architecture, India and also an Associate member of Indian Institute of Architects. She received her Master of Architecture from University of Cincinnati, USA.

