Haritha Bothireddy has over 7 years of professional experience as an architect and project manager. Prior to starting Cubit Architects, Haritha was affiliated with Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) in New York, Leo A Daly architects in Washington DC, Studios Architecture in Washington DC and Marg Ltd., an infrastructure giant in South India. Her projects ranged in size, complexity and design from 60 plus floors of mixed use and residential buildings in South East Asia & Russia to institutional, corporate, hospitality and SEZs (Special Economic Zone) projects in India.

Haritha is a registered architect under

Council of Architecture, India and also an Associate member of Indian Institute of Architects. She received her Master of Architecture from University of Cincinnati, USA.

