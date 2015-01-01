Your browser is out-of-date.

Le&#39; paradiz
Interior Architects in 201301
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Residence

    Le' Paradiz Serves Better Interior to a Better World. We are inspired by many things; the curves of a woman's body, ripples on a pool of water, patterns on an ancient floor...

    My imagination go wild and I open our sketch book to a world of ideas. My life revolves around designs from my waking moment; holding the perfect handle on a coffee cup whilst sitting in the most comfortable chair and ending the day with another new design solution... That's what makes me happy innovation is my focus. I believe in the construction process and knowledge of the most unique materials, the finest master craftsmen and manufacturing techniques, all build our ideas into creations of timeless quality. I never forget my principle: all our designs must be beautiful yet practical- luxurious yet functional...

    Principal Designer Saim Ahmad

    Services
    • Interior Design and Architectural design
    • Corporate and Festive as well as Seasonal gifting
    Service areas
    All over India and 201301
    Company awards
    Best Design 0f the 2015
    Address
    A-40/17, Noida
    noida 201301
    India
    +91-9810546569
