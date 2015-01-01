Le' Paradiz Serves Better Interior to a Better World. We are inspired by many things; the curves of a woman's body, ripples on a pool of water, patterns on an ancient floor...

My imagination go wild and I open our sketch book to a world of ideas. My life revolves around designs from my waking moment; holding the perfect handle on a coffee cup whilst sitting in the most comfortable chair and ending the day with another new design solution... That's what makes me happy innovation is my focus. I believe in the construction process and knowledge of the most unique materials, the finest master craftsmen and manufacturing techniques, all build our ideas into creations of timeless quality. I never forget my principle: all our designs must be beautiful yet practical- luxurious yet functional...

Principal Designer Saim Ahmad