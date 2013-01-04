8 Streaks is a Professionally managed company Deals in Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes, Crockery units, T.V units, and Interior Products like Wallpapers, Chimneys, Flooring, Ceiling, Painting etc.One Stop solution for all your Interior Needs.The name Eight Streaks is derived from David Garvin(s)Eight dimensions of Quality where we are planning to knot each streak (Lines) of quality as a bundle to come with the cost effective and high quality product or service.