Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CozyNest Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I am an interior designer based out of Whitefield, Bangalore. I specialize in functional, elegant and luxurious residential designs: entertainment units, cabinets, bar counters, partitions, pooja rooms, wardrobes, false ceilings, kitchens, furniture, wall cladding, texture painting, custom-designed wall art, murals etc., just to name a few.

    Services
    • Interior Design and implementation
    • consultation on material selection
    • wall art
    • Soft furnishings
    • lights
    • bathrooms etc.
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    Whitefield
    560066 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945001156 www.cozynestinteriors.com
      Add SEO element