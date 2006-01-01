Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kathkarma Interior Designers &amp; Space planners
Interior Architects in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Touch of finesse (Bedroom 3rd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom 3rd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom 3rd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    +8
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom 3rd)
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom-2nd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom-2nd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom-2nd), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    +13
    Touch of finesse (Bedroom-2nd)
    Touch of Finesse (Kitchen), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern kitchen
    Touch of Finesse (Kitchen), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern kitchen
    Touch of Finesse (Kitchen), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern kitchen
    +2
    Touch of Finesse (Kitchen)
    Nalanda crown (Appt.), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Nalanda crown (Appt.), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    Nalanda crown (Appt.), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Modern style bedroom
    +8
    Nalanda crown (Appt.)
    Farooqui Mansion (Home Theatre), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Farooqui Mansion (Home Theatre), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Farooqui Mansion (Home Theatre), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Farooqui Mansion (Home Theatre)
    Farooqui Mansion (Bedrooms), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Minimalist bedroom
    Farooqui Mansion (Bedrooms), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Minimalist bedroom
    Farooqui Mansion (Bedrooms), Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Kathkarma Interior Designers & Space planners Minimalist bedroom
    +21
    Farooqui Mansion (Bedrooms)
    Show all 13 projects

    At Kathkarma we take leadership and total responsibility for the complete execution of the project. It ensures Time- Bound Completion. A lot of work goes into managing the project from its conception on the drawing board, to providing the final finishing touches. This includes making timely decisions and interweaving the creative process with the execution. It also involves extensive co-ordination with various agencies, consultants and contractors and working on a disciplined schedule. The whole process is professionally managed.With Kathkarma as a single point of interface, there would be no delays which are caused due to co-ordination lapses between different agencies, resulting in blame game. Thus project delivery is smooth and hassle-free.

    Services
    • Space management
    • conceptual planning and designing
    • interiors and exteriors improvement
    • construction
    • and more
    Service areas
    • PAN India
    • Agra
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    60—Church road, Civil lines
    282002 Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9319203262 kathkarma.com/home/services/interior-designing

    Reviews

    AP Singh
    Minor structural change with interior planning and designing and the result was far better than conceptual output.
    8 months ago
    B Qadir
    Like their approach.
    8 months ago
    rishi malhotra
    Quality work, understanding your needs & value for money spent
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element