Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Alibhai Shariff
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Nairobi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Riding on a history of over 100 years, Alibhai Shariff has built a reputation for stocking quality products and accessories from all over the world. 

    Our mix of products and related services are specially designed to help professionals, developers, facility managers and Artisans put up buildings and maintain them efficiently - with quality advise, the best materials and sometimes, even conserving important resources like water and energy.

    Services
    • Building and Construction Solutions including supply of Sanitary ware
    • hardware
    • furniture
    • Flooring solutions and Cleaning solutions for both industrial and home use.
    Service areas
    Kenya and Nairobi
    Address
    The Westwood, 3rd Floor Ring Road, Westlands
    40382 Nairobi
    Kenya
    +254-206905000 www.alibhaishariff.com
      Add SEO element