Riding on a history of over 100 years, Alibhai Shariff has built a reputation for stocking quality products and accessories from all over the world.
Our mix of products and related services are specially designed to help professionals, developers, facility managers and Artisans put up buildings and maintain them efficiently - with quality advise, the best materials and sometimes, even conserving important resources like water and energy.
- Services
- Building and Construction Solutions including supply of Sanitary ware
- hardware
- furniture
- Flooring solutions and Cleaning solutions for both industrial and home use.
- Service areas
- Kenya and Nairobi
- Address
-
The Westwood, 3rd Floor Ring Road, Westlands
40382 Nairobi
Kenya
+254-206905000 www.alibhaishariff.com