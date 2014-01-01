Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Kkarma (India)
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (9)
    • Residence at 4 Bungalows, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style living room
    Residence at 4 Bungalows, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style living room
    Residence at 4 Bungalows, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style living room
    +20
    Residence at 4 Bungalows
    Apartment, Oshiwara., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style houses
    Apartment, Oshiwara., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Apartment, Oshiwara., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style living room
    +9
    Apartment, Oshiwara.
    Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +46
    Residence in Goregaon
    Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style houses
    Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style houses
    Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +36
    Bungalow in Bhuj
    Residence at Bandra, Bandstand., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic
    Residence at Bandra, Bandstand., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic
    Residence at Bandra, Bandstand., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic
    +13
    Residence at Bandra, Bandstand.
    Residence at Yari Road, Versova., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style living room
    Residence at Yari Road, Versova., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style dressing room
    Residence at Yari Road, Versova., Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style bedroom
    +26
    Residence at Yari Road, Versova.
    Show all 17 projects

    Mothered by raw original organic design at its pulse, Design Kkarma aligns and coalesces creative energies across design and architectural typologies allowing spaces to become dynamically engaging, energized, friendlier and resonate with spirited inter-personal response.Our design aims at improving and gratifying client efficiency and expectancies by directing spaces to visually integrate and exude functional global aesthetics, detail and taste.

    Design practiced with immersive experience, understanding and sensitivity, developed through awareness of architectural processes, technologies and production techniques for fabricating sustainable and customized material relationships within human environments liberates our ethos.

    Arrayed with an arsenal of experimental approaches, conceptual philosophies and commitment to innovative representation the crossovers of our design consciousness coming full circle continue to ripple and branch out into this eternally manifested dream.

    Services
    • Pre-service / Construction supervision / Architecture and Interior Design—Corporate
    • residential
    • Educational
    • Hospitality & Retail / Landscape Architecture
    Service areas
    All over India and MUMBAI
    Address
    Sani Park, B-306, Ramesh nagar, Amboli, Andheri (w)
    400058 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820126341

    Reviews

    PoojaSharma
    Our mutual friend got us introduced with Design Kkarma while we were looking renovate our new office. After seeing their body of work, and plugging our heads together for our intermediate corporate requirements we are more than delighted now to be working short and long hours in a space that inspires corporate charisma. Their signature finishes of glass,wood and light have really been raising eyebrows with our clients who try and extend meetings just to enjoy the ambience..Credit well deserved DesignKkarma.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: April 2015
    Edit
    RashmiJain
    We met with the designers at Design Kkarma for our Bungalow after meeting them through our family friend in Bhuj, Gujrat. We were already happy seeing the way they had renovated our friends bungalow. After mixing their ideas and ours, our home is phenomenally what we have envisioned it to be... We recommend their natural touches that subtly and steadily fascinate us with time...
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: September 2014
    Edit
    aarushim16
    We got in touch with Design Kkarma to renovate our apartment, after all ,we were very keen from the start to have the kind of organic living spaces they provide for our home. We were sold with their signature wooden designs as well as the way the whole project was cohesively orchestrated by their work force..Embellished with that right mystique our home truly imbues our lives with the magic of being home...Our regards to everyone at DesignKkarma.
    almost 6 years ago
    Project date: April 2016
    Edit
    Show all 9 reviews
