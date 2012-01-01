Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SONU MISTRY DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • K RESIDENCE , SONU MISTRY DESIGN SONU MISTRY DESIGN Modern living room Marble Blue
    K RESIDENCE , SONU MISTRY DESIGN SONU MISTRY DESIGN Modern living room Wood Beige
    K RESIDENCE , SONU MISTRY DESIGN SONU MISTRY DESIGN Modern style bedroom
    +3
    K RESIDENCE

    Set up in 2012, Sonu Mistry Design is a professional practice est. by Interior Designer Sonu Mistry designing residential, commercial and retail interiors as well as bungalows and landscapes in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Baroda. Their designs are characterized by clean lines, uncluttered wide spaces and an aesthetic that is simultaneously minimalist and rich in material expression. Be it a home, office or showroom, Their design process starts with founding an elegant but muted canvas that this generation of designers seems to patronize in order to express infinite space

    Services
    Interior Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    Mumbai
    400064 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-2228820701 www.sonumistrydesign.com
      Add SEO element