Pinnacle Infraheights Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Navi Mumbai
Reviews (7)
    • Builders | Turnkey contractors | Waterproofing Experts | Office and Interior Solutions

    Mission - To be a preeminent provider of professional Civil and Interior Services for medium to large scale commercial turnkey projects; to consistently focus on quality execution and add value for clients through innovation, integrity, and aggressive performance.

    Services
    • Turnkey (Civil and Interior) Projects incl designing and contracting
    • Waterproofing
    Service areas
    Navi Mumbai
    Address
    Karnavats, Plot 84-85, Sec 8A, CBD,
    400614 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-8108548000 www.pihpl.com
    Legal disclosure

    Pinnacle Infraheights Pvt Ltd, Mumbai

    Reviews

    Vikash sharma (vicky)
    Nice
    3 months ago
    Akader Kazi
    Like
    about 1 year ago
    Rathish Pillai
    over 9 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
