Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Terrarium Design
Interior Architects in Pune,Maharashtra
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Terrarium Design
    Terrarium Design
    Terrarium Design
    Click to complete

    Terrarium Design is a team of like minded professionals with

    diverse talents and ideas that collaborate together to bring out great design. We are a full-service interior design firm dedicated to transforming still spaces into beautiful yet personal and functional environments. It’s our passion to deliver personalized and performance driven interior design solutions to our clients to help bring the space to life !

    Terrarium Design was founded to create unique Design spaces that are aesthetic and functional.

    Services
    Architectural Design consultation Turnkey interior projects space design and execution
    Service areas
    • predominantly work in Mumbai Pune and rest of Maharastra PUNE
    • Maharashtra
    Address
    24k Glitterati
    411027 Pune,Maharashtra
    India
    +91-9822083296 terrariumdesign.in
    Legal disclosure

    OUR APPROACH :

    Collaborate :

    Understanding of client brief through collaborative client + designer interview

    Ideate & Inspire :

    Presentation of client brief through design concept boards. Creation of a design story for your space. The big idea !

    Design Creation :

    Based on the design concept, creating of technical design layouts, material boards. Design presentation with specifics

    Develop & Construct :

    Developing the final design concept into actuals. Collaborating with vendors and fabricators

    Execute & Set up :

    Onsite execution of design concept and final set

      Add SEO element