Terrarium Design is a team of like minded professionals with
diverse talents and ideas that collaborate together to bring out great design. We are a full-service interior design firm dedicated to transforming still spaces into beautiful yet personal and functional environments. It’s our passion to deliver personalized and performance driven interior design solutions to our clients to help bring the space to life !
Terrarium Design was founded to create unique Design spaces that are aesthetic and functional.
- Services
- Architectural Design consultation Turnkey interior projects space design and execution
- Service areas
- predominantly work in Mumbai Pune and rest of Maharastra PUNE
- Maharashtra
- Address
-
24k Glitterati
411027 Pune,Maharashtra
India
+91-9822083296 terrariumdesign.in
OUR APPROACH :
Collaborate :
Understanding of client brief through collaborative client + designer interview
Ideate & Inspire :
Presentation of client brief through design concept boards. Creation of a design story for your space. The big idea !
Design Creation :
Based on the design concept, creating of technical design layouts, material boards. Design presentation with specifics
Develop & Construct :
Developing the final design concept into actuals. Collaborating with vendors and fabricators
Execute & Set up :
Onsite execution of design concept and final set