We are a Family of jewelers since 1860s having vast experience and knowledge of gemstones mined in different parts of the world.

In the past few years we diversified this expertise into the business of manufacturing, importing and fabricating furniture and fixtures from real semi-precious gemstones. We love gemstones and the beautiful products we make from them. Catering to a niche and distinguished clientele, we provide our services to interior designers, architects and individuals who have a class and taste for luxury. A harmonious blend of art, nature and technology, the products are created by fusing nature’s hues and designs with individually cut semi-precious stones to form the ultimate luxury stone surface – a dream for designers and architects alike and for creating an ultra-luxury home. In line with the latest international trends, StoneSmiths offers an extensive range of embellishments including wall claddings, beds, dining tables, bar and bar counters, floorings, coffee tables, staircases, railings, wash basins, floor and ceiling skirting, counter tops etc all in real gemstones completely customized as per requirements. We at StoneSmiths strongly believe that it’s time to go beyond marble and onyx and introduce gemstones in one’s lifestyle not only in the form of jewellery but also as home décor. We acknowledge our utmost gratitude of the treasures of mother nature as it is she who creates and even with al its flaws and uniqueness, each of her creation is unparalleled and unmatched beauty, and we at StoneSmiths just strive to add sparkle to it.