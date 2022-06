About Us

"We are enhancing more premium & economic modern Interior designing & Turnkey services.DELECON DESIGN COMPANY is formed with zeal to provide better interior environment and our aim is to deliver best designs to all of its reputed clients." We are team of Architects & Interior designers came together in under one roof for outstanding delivery to achieve higher end results in Interior Designs. Our services are truly based on Interior Designs & its execution. Our excellent working process executes a constructive path to take your project on a different level in functional designs.

DELECON DESIGN COMPANY established & practicing since 2008, formerly known as DELECON DESIGN COMPANY -Architecture. Interior since 2008, to reflect the diverse experience that we have and wide ranging services that we offer. The company has developed into an extremely efficient and effective practice that is very people orientated.

DELECON DESIGN COMPANY is now a rising turnkey consultants & a new standpoint of professionals platform to give their output & effort in Commercial, Residential & Hospitality Interior projects. The principle designer Rajveer Sharma assuring of better services with complete project planning & design consultancy with DELECON DESIGN COMPANY to achieve greatest result in Business. Our passion is to create smooth, aesthetic & functional designs for everyday spaces. We focus our design skill & intelligence to make the ordinary to extra ordinary. We are available all over in India to provide our unmatched services in interior designing.

