Ashleys
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (26)
    About ASHLEYS

    Founded in 2008, Ashleys is a multidisciplinary design firm based out of Mumbai, specializing in architecture and interiors for projects pan-India.Predicated on lavish but punctuated,understated and a versatile design vocabulary, Ashleys style embodies a natural penchant for timeless chic, yet cutting-edge design. With minimalism at its core, the firm’s design style has engraved its own personality on the designs that serve diverse clients

    across varied typologies.

    With a creative team that is composed of design connoisseurs and visionaries, Ashleys continues to win accolades in creating luxurious, interactive and inclusive spaces that contribute to the evolution of the users’ lifestyle. Well abreast of Global trends, the designers produce holistic design with a refined aesthetic. Spearheaded by Pooja Ashley and Arbaysis Ashley, the firm has established strong visualization and optimum standards of space planning, ensuring uniqueness in designing style. Their style endorses a detail-driven architectural style, while it draws inspiration from the personality of client, context and a bespoke creative identity that enhances the design vocabulary of each project.

    Work

    Having

    worked across the spectrum, from private residences to clubhouses and offices– each unique in their vocabulary, the studio has acquired pioneering industry experience


    Bespoke designs, that draw attention of the clients who are abreast of global trends and standards, fabricate the oeuvre of Ashleys.

    Constant research within the studio defines each project through a continuous process of exploring textures, materials, design trends and technology. This design journey of the studio has been peppered with prestigious awards and publications for diverse projects such as show flats, sales lounges, offices, retail, public spaces and architecture for weekend homes.




    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architecture
    • Design and Build Services
    • Project Management and Consultaions
    • Luxury Interior design and execution
    • Architecture Layouts and Planning
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    • IID , for office design of Marangoni.
    • Better Interiors, for the design of a duplex apartment
    • Trends Award, for the design of a duplex apartment
    • Arch Design, for the design of a weekend home at Alibaug
    • Design Matrix, for the design of a retail store
    • Decowood, for a design competition
    Address
    315, Gold Crest Business park Opp Shreyas Cinema, LBS Rd, Ghatkopar West
    400086 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8850787022 theashleys.co.in
    In the News

    Better Interiors | Schabang office April 2020

    Architectural Digest |Schbang office April 2020

    Times of India colour Psychology April 2020

    Outlook |Office Design , March 2020

    Economic times | Home reorganization April 2020

    Architecture + Design |Sony office , June 2020

    Indian Art & design | Casa Minima, July 2020

    Architectural Digest | Bungalow 89 ,May 2020

    Society Interiors | Marching Ants Office

    Business India |White feather films office

    Home and design trends | Artisque

    50 Luxurious apartments in India | Sky villa

    Better Interiors | Sky Villa

    NDTV | Artisque

    Better Interiors | Elementaire

    Reviews

    smritha mandhana
    5 years
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2016
    sohil.karia
    "When building a new company, building a new culture becomes one of the most important things to do. The way you design your workspace is one of the most important tangible aspects of this new culture. I'm happy to say that the Ashley's got the culture we were trying to build spot on and contributed so many nuggets to it. Whether it's our birds on our ceilings, the artwork build with Fevicol caps at our reception or infusing all corners of our open space with small artistic touches - we are grateful to them for their efforts in helping build the base of brand Schbang and we wish them lots of success" Harshil karia, ( Founder,Schbang)
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2015
    ankitapatil
    “Pooja and Arbaysis Ashley are the most incredible and creative architect duo we have associated with so far. They have designed a super snazzy contemporary office space for us at Koregaon Park, Pune with a lot of attention to detail. The entire process from initiation to ideation to the final execution of the project was seamless and the approach was very collaborative and professional and there was always lots of clarity at every stage. The design’s were crisp and best suited to our individual penchant and complemented the industries we work in. The furniture, accessories, artwork and all the paraphernalia selection process was very explorative with meticulous attention to the chromatic palette.” Ankita Patil,(Director Indreshwar sugar Mills Pvt Ltd.)
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Show all 26 reviews
