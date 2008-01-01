About ASHLEYS

Founded in 2008, Ashleys is a multidisciplinary design firm based out of Mumbai, specializing in architecture and interiors for projects pan-India.Predicated on lavish but punctuated,understated and a versatile design vocabulary, Ashleys style embodies a natural penchant for timeless chic, yet cutting-edge design. With minimalism at its core, the firm’s design style has engraved its own personality on the designs that serve diverse clients

across varied typologies.

With a creative team that is composed of design connoisseurs and visionaries, Ashleys continues to win accolades in creating luxurious, interactive and inclusive spaces that contribute to the evolution of the users’ lifestyle. Well abreast of Global trends, the designers produce holistic design with a refined aesthetic. Spearheaded by Pooja Ashley and Arbaysis Ashley, the firm has established strong visualization and optimum standards of space planning, ensuring uniqueness in designing style. Their style endorses a detail-driven architectural style, while it draws inspiration from the personality of client, context and a bespoke creative identity that enhances the design vocabulary of each project.

Work

Having

worked across the spectrum, from private residences to clubhouses and offices– each unique in their vocabulary, the studio has acquired pioneering industry experience





Bespoke designs, that draw attention of the clients who are abreast of global trends and standards, fabricate the oeuvre of Ashleys.

Constant research within the studio defines each project through a continuous process of exploring textures, materials, design trends and technology. This design journey of the studio has been peppered with prestigious awards and publications for diverse projects such as show flats, sales lounges, offices, retail, public spaces and architecture for weekend homes.











