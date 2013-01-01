From our humble beginning as a leather store at Municipal Market, Ahmedabad in 1981, Khazana has evolved into a furniture & lifestyle company aimed at helping you turn your house into a home.

Over the last 32 years, Khazana has been home to brands including Colorplus, Floresheim, Nike & Hidesign among others. The commonality that ties the Khazana of 1981 to 2013 is the relentless pursuit of sourcing and providing our clients with high quality, aesthetic products.

Today, with 15,000 sq. ft. of retail & warehouse space, Khazana strives to be your one-stop shop for furniture and home decor. We source products from over 8 countries, bringing you a curated range of products spanning from your living room sofa to your balcony set and even the photo frame on your bed-side table. Our goal is to help you make your house into your home. Feel free to contact us with any queries.