Amit Khanna Design Associates
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (5)
    URBAN NOIRE
    HOUSE 3
    HOUSE 8
    HOUSE 2
    HOUSE 1
    HOUSE 7
    Amit Khanna is the Founder & Design Principal at AKDA, a design firm that integrates the disciplines of architecture, interior design, furniture, lighting and product design. He graduated from the School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi in 2002. He heads the design studio at AKDA, combining day-to-day involvement in design with his primary responsibilities for the strategic direction of the practice.

    Established by Amit Khanna in 2004, the studio philosophy is to make regional specificity and sustainability intrinsic to the design process and product. Every object produced at the studio, be it a 60,000SF office building or a 0.5SF light fixture, undergoes the same scrutiny of process and exactitude; A process that is founded in suitable materiality and innovation, irrespective of appearance.

    Amit Khanna teaches at his alma mater, the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi with diverse responsibilities related to design, research and theoretical exploration. Through his initiatives in education, he engages in research as a tool for design innovation to craft buildings that work with the local environment, both at the school and the studio.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • sustainability
    • furniture
    • lighting and product design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    B6/7, Vasant Vihar
    110057 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8447733144 www.akda.in

    Reviews

    prerna kochhar
    Great work. Amazing designs
    about 2 years ago
    neha shah
    Highly recommended. committed and passionate
    about 2 years ago
    Bhavya Pandit
    Wonderful team of architects. Great designs!
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
