STUDIO MOTLEY
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews
Projects

    VASAWANI RESIDENCE
    VASAWANI RESIDENCE
    VASAWANI RESIDENCE
    +3
    VASAWANI RESIDENCE
    Magic Threads -Kids Boutique and Activity Center
    Magic Threads -Kids Boutique and Activity Center
    Magic Threads -Kids Boutique and Activity Center
    +5
    Magic Threads -Kids Boutique and Activity Center
    Shah Residence
    Shah Residence
    Shah Residence
    +9
    Shah Residence

    STUDIO MOTLEY is a multi-disciplinary design studio with project
    experience ranging from large scale master plans to architecture and interior design. The two partners, Kajal Gupta and Anand R . Kurudi have bachelor’s degrees from Bangalore University and a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and Savannah College of Art and Design, USA respectively .Together the team brings in the right blend of international experience and local expertise in design.

    STUDIO MOTLEY is an architecture/ planning practice dedicated to pursuing excellence & integrity in design and service. We bring a high level of commitment and ambition to all our projects and work closely with stakeholders, to create environments that are valued by and are meaningful to the users

    Services
    • Master Planning
    • Architecture and Interior Design
    Address
    118 KHB Colony, 5th Block Koramangala,
    560095 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945510035 studiomotley.com

    Reviews

    Rishi Dixit
    Very creative architects.
    over 3 years ago
    Vinod Das
    Professional and very competent.
    over 2 years ago
    Prakhar Mahapatra
    Most Proffessional and Humble Architects in Koramangala.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
