STUDIO MOTLEY is a multi-disciplinary design studio with project

experience ranging from large scale master plans to architecture and interior design. The two partners, Kajal Gupta and Anand R . Kurudi have bachelor’s degrees from Bangalore University and a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and Savannah College of Art and Design, USA respectively .Together the team brings in the right blend of international experience and local expertise in design.

STUDIO MOTLEY is an architecture/ planning practice dedicated to pursuing excellence & integrity in design and service. We bring a high level of commitment and ambition to all our projects and work closely with stakeholders, to create environments that are valued by and are meaningful to the users