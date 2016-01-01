Kreative House has grown to become a single-stop shop for its prospective clients. They have a tireless team of dedicated group of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil Engineers, Research Assistants and Surveyors. Attention to detail is strictly adhered to, here at Kreative House.

The firm designs and executes customized amenities to suit individual personalities and needs of the clients.

"Kreative House is known as the most sought after firm for residential architecture andinterior design in India. Kreative House is famous for Design and Execution of Luxury and Green High end Residences without compromising on innovativeness in design and quality in execution."

(Please note : We have design cum execution service only and we take up interior projects above rupees fourty lakhs budget and architectural projects above rupees eighty lakhs budget in service locations )



