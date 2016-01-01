Your browser is out-of-date.

KREATIVE HOUSE
Architects in HYDERABAD
Reviews (10)
    • A SUBTLE BLEND OF MATERIAL AND FINISHES, A SKY VILLA IN BANJARA HILLS,HYDERABAD., KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Living roomAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Beige
    A SUBTLE BLEND OF MATERIAL AND FINISHES, A SKY VILLA IN BANJARA HILLS,HYDERABAD., KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Dining roomAccessories & decoration Beige
    A SUBTLE BLEND OF MATERIAL AND FINISHES, A SKY VILLA IN BANJARA HILLS,HYDERABAD., KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE BedroomAccessories & decoration Marble Beige
    A SUBTLE BLEND OF MATERIAL AND FINISHES, A SKY VILLA IN BANJARA HILLS,HYDERABAD.
    BUDDHA MURAL AND BODHI TREE THEMED INTERIORS FOR A VILLA IN HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Beige
    BUDDHA MURAL AND BODHI TREE THEMED INTERIORS FOR A VILLA IN HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Beige
    BUDDHA MURAL AND BODHI TREE THEMED INTERIORS FOR A VILLA IN HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Dining roomAccessories & decoration Tiles Beige
    BUDDHA MURAL AND BODHI TREE THEMED INTERIORS FOR A VILLA IN HYDERABAD
    WHITE THEMED INTERIORS DONE ARTISTICALLY, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles White
    WHITE THEMED INTERIORS DONE ARTISTICALLY, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles White
    WHITE THEMED INTERIORS DONE ARTISTICALLY, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style study/office Wood Brown
    WHITE THEMED INTERIORS DONE ARTISTICALLY
    MODERN HOUSE WITH CLASSICAL TOUCH, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style living room MDF White
    MODERN HOUSE WITH CLASSICAL TOUCH, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern houses Concrete White
    MODERN HOUSE WITH CLASSICAL TOUCH, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style living room Plywood White
    MODERN HOUSE WITH CLASSICAL TOUCH
    A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA , KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
    A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA , KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey
    A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA , KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
    A SIMPLE AND ELEGANT TRIPLEX VILLA
    luxury residence, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Beige
    luxury residence, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern living room Glass Grey
    luxury residence, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Grey
    luxury residence
    Kreative House has grown to become a single-stop shop for its prospective clients. They have a tireless team of dedicated group of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil Engineers, Research Assistants and Surveyors. Attention to detail is strictly adhered to, here at Kreative House.

    The firm designs and executes customized amenities to suit individual personalities and needs of the clients.

    "Kreative House is known as the most sought after firm for residential architecture andinterior design in India. Kreative House is famous for Design and Execution of Luxury and Green High end Residences without compromising on innovativeness in design and quality in execution."

    (Please note : We have design cum execution service only and we take up interior projects above rupees fourty lakhs budget and architectural projects above rupees eighty lakhs budget in service locations )


    Services
    • DESIGN PLUS EXECUTION SERVICE ONLY
    • LUXURY RESIDENCES
    • PREMIUM RESIDENCES
    • CONTEMPORARYTERIORS
    • NEO CLASSICALTERIORS
    • DUPLEX VILLAS
    • PREMIUM RESIDENTIALTERIORS
    • ONE STOP SOLUTION PROVIDER
    • ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN AND EXECUTION
    • VILLA INTERIORS
    • SKY VILLA INTERIORS
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Pune
    • Mumbai
    • Vijaywada
    • Vishakapatnam
    • Solapur
    • Guntur
    Address
    Hitechcity Main Road
    500084 HYDERABAD
    India
    +91-9963277542 www.kreativehouse.asia

    Reviews

    Ravi Sankar Ravi Sankar
    "Best interiors and Quality work are done in very short span...great work Mr.Pavan" We will definitely recommend them to all our friends and family.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Alvaro V Alvaro V
    Kreative house is an excellent choice for your home projects.  Projects like the Reddy Residence and many more have been loved by our users and are excellent examples of good design. I would definitely recommend them for your next home design or interior project.
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2016
    Dnyaneshwar Gurjar
    Creativity at its best... Kreative House..
    almost 6 years ago
