Attiser is an "Artist Gallery" that has introduced a unique collection of hand crafted indian bedding linen and accessories. Inspired from the traditional method of hand block printing from the Thar Desert of Rajasthan in India.

The collection uses the handmade block printed Indian textiles with contemporary attractive colors in a unique country style decor. It's emphasis lies to create bright and fresh "FUSION LOOK" that gives a chance to our busy women in decorating and living among the old sentiments, that add charm and warmth to the house, highlighting intimacy, authenticity and sense of comfort that we strive for. Why handmade? Handmade means you are getting a piece of the artist's soul. We believe handmade pieces as having life unlike "stuff" that is mass produced by machines or untouched by human hands during creation process. Most importantly an artist may print 1000 pieces but each piece is unique in a small but important way. In other words "Beauty evolves through imperfections". The founder is a women entrepreneur raised in a country side suburb of Rajasthan (India). She is a textile designer by education, who has later travelled around the world and worked in New york for some years. Finally, it was her rich childhood that stirred her passion to bring back unique art of hand block printed textiles to the United States of America (USA). Attiser believes in the principles of ethical sourcing and fair trade, and puts all its efforts into bringing uniquely designed highest quality of hand made products to our customers.