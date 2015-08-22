Interior Designer ”YOGITA SINGH” has been practicing for past eight years since 2008, With indicate research consulting and analysis she prefers designing Residential,Turnkey Project, Retail, Hospitality, Landscape, Furniture Designing and Corporate spaces.

"Five One Interio" is one of the leading Interior, Architectural, Design, Project management, firm with its head office in Lucknow as well as Registered Office in Kanpur. The firm is known for its critical re-thinking of interior.

It is a modern forward looking company with contemporary idea about quality of services ”we believe that every project however large or small, has the potential to make a contribution to its user and its surrounding community.