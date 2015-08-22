Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Five One Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kanpur
Overview 6Projects (6) 22Ideabooks (22)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • MODERN HOUSE, Five One Interio Five One Interio HouseholdTextiles
    MODERN HOUSE, Five One Interio Five One Interio Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    MODERN HOUSE, Five One Interio Five One Interio Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +11
    MODERN HOUSE
    MODERN STYLE HOME AT KANPUR, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern houses
    MODERN STYLE HOME AT KANPUR, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern houses
    MODERN STYLE HOME AT KANPUR, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern houses
    +17
    MODERN STYLE HOME AT KANPUR
    Modern and Contemporary Office Interior, Five One Interio Five One Interio Office spaces & stores
    Modern and Contemporary Office Interior, Five One Interio Five One Interio Office spaces & stores
    Modern and Contemporary Office Interior, Five One Interio Five One Interio Office spaces & stores
    +11
    Modern and Contemporary Office Interior
    Cool Contemporary Apartment, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern dressing room
    Cool Contemporary Apartment, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern dressing room
    Cool Contemporary Apartment, Five One Interio Five One Interio Modern dressing room
    +61
    Cool Contemporary Apartment
    ORCHID SPA, Five One Interio Five One Interio Rustic style museums
    ORCHID SPA, Five One Interio Five One Interio Rustic style museums
    ORCHID SPA, Five One Interio Five One Interio Rustic style museums
    +13
    ORCHID SPA
    ''Beautiful Modern Appartment'', Five One Interio Five One Interio Asian style houses
    ''Beautiful Modern Appartment'', Five One Interio Five One Interio Asian style houses
    ''Beautiful Modern Appartment'', Five One Interio Five One Interio Asian style houses
    +15
    ''Beautiful Modern Appartment''

    Interior Designer ”YOGITA SINGH”  has been practicing for  past  eight years since 2008, With indicate research consulting and analysis she prefers designing Residential,Turnkey Project, Retail, Hospitality, Landscape, Furniture Designing and Corporate spaces.

    "Five One Interio" is one of the leading Interior, Architectural, Design, Project management, firm with its head office in Lucknow as well as Registered Office in Kanpur. The firm is known for its critical re-thinking of interior.

    It is a modern forward looking company with contemporary idea about quality of services ”we believe that every project however large or small, has the potential to make a contribution to its user and its surrounding community.

    Services
    • landscape design
    • Interior Designing
    • Consultation
    • Layout designing and Design presentation
    • Furniture designing
    • Project Management
    • Kitchen remodeling
    • Turnkey projects
    • Show all 8 services
    Company awards
    Pidilite student's excellence award, Unicef Award.
    Address
    Corporate Office- 117/N/105, Avon Market, Hanuman Temple Lane, Kakadeo, Kanpur – 208025
    208025 Kanpur
    India
    +91-8574486706 www.fiveoneinterio.com
      Add SEO element