Studio 63
Textiles & Upholstery in Jaipur
Reviews (5)
    Bombay House, Studio 63
    Bombay House, Studio 63
    Bombay House, Studio 63
    Bombay House
    Agarwal House, Studio 63
    Agarwal House, Studio 63
    Agarwal House, Studio 63
    Agarwal House

    Studio 63 is a concept studio that creates customized home interior products. Ourcustomized services extend to designer bedspreads, curtains, 

    wallpapers, posters, paintings and murals, among others.Our services for personalized home interior accessories enable you to tailor and craft your interior spaces, the way you want. 

    Services
    • Art Installation
    • Custom Artwork
    • Decorative Painting
    • Interior Painting
    Service areas
    All India
    Address
    63 A, Chitrakoot Nagar, Airport Road, Jagatpura
    302017 Jaipur
    India
    +91-7597783671 www.fatfatiya.in

    Reviews

    Rohit Bansal
    almost 4 years ago
    Mahaveer Prajapat
    Good products
    over 4 years ago
    Akshit Goyal
    Nice
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
