Design Ecovation
Architects in Nashik
    • Patil Residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern houses
    Patil Residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern houses
    Patil Residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern houses
    +9
    Patil Residence
    Blue bells, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern
    Blue bells, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern
    Blue bells, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Modern
    +10
    Blue bells
    office at mumbai, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Study/office
    office at mumbai, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Study/office
    office at mumbai, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation Study/office
    +7
    office at mumbai
    Architectural work, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    Architectural work, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    Architectural work, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    +4
    Architectural work
    Pillai residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    Pillai residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    Pillai residence, Design Ecovation Design Ecovation
    +18
    Pillai residence

    "The difference between good and bad design is proportions" : Ar. Geoffrey Bawa

    We at DESIGN ECOVATION (DE) strongly believe in Bawa's words. We design all our projects with utmost importance to proportions, scale and harmony. Our projects could be categorized in "Humane era" of design, we design for people who are going to occupy the space and take absolute care to give them a suitable and sustainable environment to THINK !

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • landscape and environments
    Service areas
    • nasik
    • "Mumbai
    • Pune
    • India
    • bangalore
    • Ahmedabad
    • Surat
    • Nagpur
    • Nashik
    Address
    18 designe ecovation, vardhaman nagar, racca colony, sharanpur road
    422002 Nashik
    India
    +91-9923057707 www.ecovation.in
