"The difference between good and bad design is proportions" : Ar. Geoffrey Bawa

We at DESIGN ECOVATION (DE) strongly believe in Bawa's words. We design all our projects with utmost importance to proportions, scale and harmony. Our projects could be categorized in "Humane era" of design, we design for people who are going to occupy the space and take absolute care to give them a suitable and sustainable environment to THINK !