POISE in its literal sense means - dignified, defined, graceful and controlled

Chindhy’s Interior’s with design & manufacturing expertise of 30 years introduces the brand ‘Poise’ to India with the same values and objectives the name implies. At Poise the kitchens are designed by creative designers with a dedicated Customer centric approach and are trained to provide personalized solutions based using Ergonomic principles. The Kitchens are manufactured using imported CNC machinery, by competent engineers, who ensure precision and are regimented by stringent quality control measures, to enable our product to withstand the heavy India usage. Adhering to International standards and providing total turnkey solutions Poise has teamed up with distinguished International Brands as channel partners. For fittings and Accessories Haffle and Kassebohmer of Germany, for built in appliances Whirlpool of USA, for paints and lacquers ICA of Italy. Our Installation teams ensure efficient, trouble free installation and above all The Poise guarantee of trusted and prompt after sales service.