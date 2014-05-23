Your browser is out-of-date.

SHREE MAHAVEER IMPEX(VIRAASAT)
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
Reviews (1)
    • VIRAASAT is a heritage brand for Wooden & Iron Crafts representing an Indian way of life which is replete with products made with simple indigenous tools marking fabric of tradition, aesthetic and artistry.

    VIRAASAT based in Blue City of Jodhpur spreading its richness of creativity molded in “Iron & Wood” for global market. Our working style is inspired from Sanskrit Word “Rasa” which denotes critical reflection on art & culture. We deal with the nature of art, beauty, and taste, with the creation and appreciation of beauty which remains at core of working and reciprocated same in our products.

    Services
    WOODEN & IRON HANDICRAFT FURNITURE(INDIAN/EUROPEAN/CONTEMPORARY/RECLAIMED/RUSTIC) || MANUFACTURING || EXPORTS || CATALOGS || CONSULTANCY || INTERIOR DESIGNING ||
    Service areas
    • UK
    • australia
    • EU
    • US
    • Middle East
    • Jodhpur
    Company awards
    We are NAIVE & yet to receive awards.
    Address
    G-1 556 B| RIICO Industrial Area EPIP | Boranada | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) 342 015, INDIA
    342015 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-8769889490 viraasat.in

    Reviews

    Anuj Gandoriya
    Best shop...
    over 1 year ago
