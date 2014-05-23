VIRAASAT is a heritage brand for Wooden & Iron Crafts representing an Indian way of life which is replete with products made with simple indigenous tools marking fabric of tradition, aesthetic and artistry.

VIRAASAT based in Blue City of Jodhpur spreading its richness of creativity molded in “Iron & Wood” for global market. Our working style is inspired from Sanskrit Word “Rasa” which denotes critical reflection on art & culture. We deal with the nature of art, beauty, and taste, with the creation and appreciation of beauty which remains at core of working and reciprocated same in our products.