Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CHINDHY’S Interior&#39;s
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior Projects, CHINDHY’S Interior's CHINDHY’S Interior's Airports
    Interior Projects, CHINDHY’S Interior's CHINDHY’S Interior's Airports
    Interior Projects, CHINDHY’S Interior's CHINDHY’S Interior's Airports
    +11
    Interior Projects

    CHINDHY’S Interior's is an old established family owned partnership concern, designing and executing turnkey Interiors decorating contracts. We manufacture our own product range of Modular office systems, Modular kitchens, Engineered doors and door frames, hospitality furniture, export reproduction furniture antiques to Europe and the Arabian Gulf and represent some of the top Italian furniture manufacturing companies in India.

    A Joint Venture with Europlast of Italy is to assemble and market in India, their entire range of PVC extrusion based products.Our recent Technical collaboration with Winemann of Germany is to manufacturer and provide consultancy for wood based Pre Fabricated Homes. Our Sr Partner Mr. Firdaus Chindhy is a reputed designer cum cabinetmaker who has trained under some of the most versatile designers and fine cabinetmakers in London, our Jr. Partner Mr Fabio Chindhy is an Interiors Designer, graduated from Raffles Design International with an extended degree in Furniture Manufacture and Lighting Design from The Academy of Arts, California.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Modular office systems
    • Modular kitchens
    • Engineered doors and door frames
    • hospitality furniture
    • export reproduction furniture antiques
    Service areas
    India
    Company awards
    UDYOG BHARATI AWARD
    Address
    moledina road , camp
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-9822620884 www.chindhys.com

    Reviews

    POISE POISE
    excellent 
    over 7 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element