CHINDHY’S Interior's is an old established family owned partnership concern, designing and executing turnkey Interiors decorating contracts. We manufacture our own product range of Modular office systems, Modular kitchens, Engineered doors and door frames, hospitality furniture, export reproduction furniture antiques to Europe and the Arabian Gulf and represent some of the top Italian furniture manufacturing companies in India.

A Joint Venture with Europlast of Italy is to assemble and market in India, their entire range of PVC extrusion based products.Our recent Technical collaboration with Winemann of Germany is to manufacturer and provide consultancy for wood based Pre Fabricated Homes. Our Sr Partner Mr. Firdaus Chindhy is a reputed designer cum cabinetmaker who has trained under some of the most versatile designers and fine cabinetmakers in London, our Jr. Partner Mr Fabio Chindhy is an Interiors Designer, graduated from Raffles Design International with an extended degree in Furniture Manufacture and Lighting Design from The Academy of Arts, California.