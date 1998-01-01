SANDEEP R KRISHNAN

“SRK Consultants & Engineers “was started in the year 1998 by Engineer Sandeep R Krishnan, He is a graduate Civil Engineer, who did his schooling from Mayo College, Ajmer then completed his Bachelors Degree (BE) in Civil Engineering from Visvesvaraya college Bangalore. SRK Consultants & Engineers is registered under Govt. of Rajasthan with district industry centre Jaipur and also with district industry centre Ajmer in the field of Architectural Civil Consultancy. Mr Krishnan has a wide experience of 16 years and he has worked with all the top most companies of India in different fields and also he owes a Life Membership of Ajmer Engineers’ Institution (AEI)-