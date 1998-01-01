Your browser is out-of-date.

SRK Consultants &amp; Engineers
Architects in Jaipur
    SANDEEP R KRISHNAN

    “SRK Consultants & Engineers “was started in the year 1998 by Engineer Sandeep R Krishnan, He is a graduate Civil Engineer, who did his schooling from Mayo College, Ajmer then completed his Bachelors Degree (BE) in Civil Engineering from Visvesvaraya college Bangalore. SRK Consultants & Engineers is registered under Govt. of Rajasthan with district industry centre Jaipur and also with district industry centre Ajmer in the field of Architectural Civil Consultancy. Mr Krishnan has a wide experience of 16 years and he has worked with all the top most companies of India in different fields and also he owes a Life Membership of Ajmer Engineers’ Institution (AEI)-

    Services
    Architectural Consultancy Services:
    Service areas
    jaipur
    Address
    B 60 Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Vaishali Nagar
    302021 Jaipur
    India
    +91-8696867786 www.srkconsultant.com
