Alankaram is New Delhi based manufacturing and service company engaged in interior design and solid wood furniture manufacturing. The word Alankaram means 'art of decorating'. The range of furniture manufactured by it are designer, stand-alone and built-in solid wood furniture for home, offices, restaurant and hospitality industry.

Alankaram makes furniture in Indian (e.g. Teakwood) as well as imported wood (e.g. Walnut or White oak) It specialises in use of different woods and different colours in a single piece of furniture. With the use of treated and seasoned wood, the furniture offers longer life apart from aesthetics and utility that is definitely consider in the designs.

Alankaram also collaborates with interior designers, architects and builders to provide them something more than the usual stuff in real quick time.