Meru Designers LLP
Architects in Pune
    • We  are a designing company dedicated to providing exclusive designs to turn houses  or flats into homes. Our experience after having successfully completed  projects around different countries has served to enhance a global view of  requirements in living spaces. We understand that a home is ultimately a  culmination of ideas and creativity that clearly reflect the lifestyle and  personality of occupants.

    We have an enthusiastic team of engineers, architects and  interior designers, driven by innovative ideas. We strive to achieve excellence  in all our endeavors. We value our clients and promise quality service. We are  committed to completion of projects within the assured time frame and budgetary  constraints to keep the smile on the faces of our clients.

    Services
    • Residential Projects
    • Commercial Projects
    • Interior Projects
    • Township Projects
    • Resorts
    • Institutes
    • Hospitals
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    508, 6th Floor, Amanora Chamber East, Amanora Town Center, Hadapsar, Pune
    411028 Pune
    India
    +91-7622881114 www.merudesigners.com
