Sankalpana Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Architects in Thane
    • Sankalpana is a multidisciplinary organisation offering services in Industrial Architecture, Residential Architecture and Interiors designing, Institutional buildings.  

    Investigate - Innovate - Create is the philosophy of the company.   We have specialisation in Food sector mainly Processing and cold storage facilities in Fish and meat sector conforming to EU and India IMPEDA standards.

    We offer Sustainable and Intelligent buildings solutions.   

    We have another concern  "Charishma Kreations" which takes care of Turn key Interior solutions for Residential and Commercial Interiors.

    Services
    Architects and Interior Designers
    Service areas
    ​Maharashtra, India, and Thane
    Address
    201, Shree Ganesh, Kolbad Naka, L B S Road, Utalsar,
    400601 Thane
    India
    +91-9821132071 suchitgadakari.com
