Architects Consortium is a Mohali based firm engaged in the field of Architecture, Urban Design, Engineering, Interior & Industrial Design, since 1989.Their work is remarkable synthesis of modern and contemporary form of architecture which imbibes a conscience thought of climatic effects and approach to a sustainable architecture.

The firm specializes in diverse nature of projects and provides comprehensive Architecture and Detail Engineering services for Institutional, Healthcare facilities, Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Hospitality Projects.