Architects Consortium
Architects in Mohali
Reviews (16)
    • Architects Consortium is a Mohali based firm engaged in the field of Architecture, Urban Design, Engineering, Interior & Industrial Design, since 1989.Their work is remarkable synthesis of modern and contemporary form of architecture which imbibes a conscience thought of climatic effects and approach to a sustainable architecture.

    The firm specializes in diverse nature of projects and provides comprehensive Architecture and Detail Engineering services for Institutional, Healthcare facilities, Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Hospitality Projects.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • Detail Engineering
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Mohali
    Address
    SCO-42, Phase-3B2, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab
    160059 Mohali
    India
    +91-9815443132 sudvivek.com

    Reviews

    Meenu Saihjpal
    Excellent people! They do amazing quality work!
    10 months ago
    Tuhina Roy
    Good views, and beautiful designs. Keep up the good work.
    10 months ago
    Shivam Juneja
    Great architects with good skills. Staff is good, providing good services.
    10 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
