Woodville
Kitchen Planners in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
    Italian Kitchens

    Established in Bangalore in 1998, Woodville is a one-stop-shop for Italian kitchens and furniture.

    Our extensive product range from Italy's leading manufacturers includes kitchens (both contemporary and classic), wardrobes and bedroom furniture, furniture for kids' rooms, sofas and living room furniture, entertainment units, bookshelves, bar stools,  home office/study furniture, outdoor furniture and more.

    - Choose from a wide range of brands and designs under one roof, with a single point of contact

    - Several options at different price points to suit various requirements and budgets

    - Specialist teams to handle all aspects from end-to-end, including after sales

    - Delivery and installation across India

    We also offer furniture for model apartments / villas and contract furniture for large residential projects (kitchens, wardrobes and loose furniture).

    For more information about our brands and product range, please visit www.woodvilleindia.com

    For a free design consultation, please contact us at blr@woodvilleindia.com

    Services
    • Italian Kitchens
    • Wardrobes
    • bedrooms
    • Living Rooms
    • outdoor ourniture
    • home-office furniture
    Service areas
    bangalore and all india
    Address
    #6, 1st Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 4th Block
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025631269 www.woodvilleindia.com

    Reviews

    sunil kumar
    about 5 years ago
    siva Krishna
    almost 5 years ago
    Robin Joseph Abraham
    Its a Italian furniture shop. Great collections available. If you are going to furnish your place, then have a walk in to this showroom and get the best choices.
    about 5 years ago
