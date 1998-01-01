Established in Bangalore in 1998, Woodville is a one-stop-shop for Italian kitchens and furniture.

Our extensive product range from Italy's leading manufacturers includes kitchens (both contemporary and classic), wardrobes and bedroom furniture, furniture for kids' rooms, sofas and living room furniture, entertainment units, bookshelves, bar stools, home office/study furniture, outdoor furniture and more.

- Choose from a wide range of brands and designs under one roof, with a single point of contact

- Several options at different price points to suit various requirements and budgets

- Specialist teams to handle all aspects from end-to-end, including after sales

- Delivery and installation across India

We also offer furniture for model apartments / villas and contract furniture for large residential projects (kitchens, wardrobes and loose furniture).

For more information about our brands and product range, please visit www.woodvilleindia.com

For a free design consultation, please contact us at blr@woodvilleindia.com