Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
In
today’s society of nuclear families and small apartments, people have limited
space to dedicate an entire room exclusively for prayer and meditation. This
has led to growth in demand for small ready-made pooja mandaps that can…
A pooja room is a sacred space for meditation and prayer. While it needs to be clean and beautiful, you can get
creative with its design to give it a unique identity that sets it apart from
the rest of the home.
पूजा कक्ष भारतीय घरों का केंद्र है जहाँ परिवारजान अपने ईस्ट देवी-देवताओं के चित्र या मूर्तियां रख कर उनके सामने सुबह श्याम दिया और धुप
जलाकर अपने भक्तिभाव का प्रदर्शन करते हैं। चाहे इस कार्य के लिए अलग कमरे का इस्तेमाल
हो या कोने…