Legal disclosure

Mohan Consultants (Architects, Planners and Interior Designers) is a Hyderabad based award-winning firm, owned by Principal Architect G. Ram Mohan. He has a rich experience of over 2 decades in this profession and has worked on several key projects across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. His extensive experience spans across residential, commercial, leisure and corporate sectors. Our design philosophy has been driven by the pursuit of quality - a belief that the quality of surroundings directly influences the quality of our lives, whether in the work place, at home or the wide variety of public spaces in between. Our studio is operated by young architects who work as a team for the satisfaction of ourselves as well as the client. Nothing is a greater source of pride to us than happy customers coming back with repeat projects.