Mohan Consultants
Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (10)
Projects

    Corporate Office Hyderabad
    Corporate Office Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Corporate Office Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +6
    Corporate Office Hyderabad
    Corporate Office Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Corporate Office Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Corporate Office Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +5
    Corporate Office Hyderabad
    Residential Villa, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Residential Villa, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Residential Villa, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +5
    Residential Villa, Hyderabad
    Residential Apartment, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Residential Apartment, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Residential Apartment, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +3
    Residential Apartment, Hyderabad
    Club House, Residential Apartments Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Club House, Residential Apartments Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Club House, Residential Apartments Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +5
    Club House, Residential Apartments Hyderabad
    Private Bungalow, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Private Bungalow, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    Private Bungalow, Hyderabad, Mohan Consultants Mohan Consultants
    +6
    Private Bungalow, Hyderabad

    Mohan Consultants have been in this profession for more the Two decades 

    Services
    Architecture Planning And Interior Desingning
    Service areas
    All over India and Hyderabad
    Company awards
    IIID Awards—(2005,2006,2007,2008,2010,2012,2013,2014,2015),IIA Anchor Awards(2006),
    Address
    H No 8-2-293/82/A/1016, Plot No.1016, Road No.46, Jubilee hills
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-4023554450 www.mohanconsultants.com
    Legal disclosure

    Mohan Consultants (Architects, Planners and Interior Designers) is a Hyderabad based award-winning firm, owned by Principal Architect G. Ram Mohan. He has a rich experience of over 2 decades in this profession and has worked on several key projects across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. His extensive experience spans across residential, commercial, leisure and corporate sectors. Our design philosophy has been driven by the pursuit of quality - a belief that the quality of surroundings directly influences the quality of our lives, whether in the work place, at home or the wide variety of public spaces in between. Our studio is operated by young architects who work as a team for the satisfaction of ourselves as well as the client. Nothing is a greater source of pride to us than happy customers coming back with repeat projects.

    Reviews

    KALYAN PARASA
    Always inspiring ideas
    4 months ago
    Karishma Sihotia
    Very unprofessional they only discuss but do nothing. Provide a time line but never do it on time and kept saying give me some time until next week the plan will be come and all but they were all just fake promises. Kept us waiting and wanted our time on discussion but did nothing. How can a professional be so lethargic in his main work house architecture. I have messaged Jenish and 3-4 months later they inform they can’t do that too when I followed up every week with them. You will not get any response. Only you need to follow up and still get no updates for 4 months straight!! Don’t choose them.
    5 months ago
    nishma nishma
    Very Professional and Good sense of Taste in Design.... Best in the City!!!
    4 months ago
