Great collection and good quality.and variety. One of the best in Pune. I see lot of negative reviews about Customer service and staff behavior. Maybe true but I had very good experience and Customer need to know what industry they are dealing with. You go to 5 star restaurant with different expectations compared to buying stuff from hardware store. You know what I mean.
Yet to see such a huge and handpicked range of national and international brands for tiles, Sanitary ware and other aligned products.
Amazingly cooperative and personalised staff with reasonable pricing.
Would keenly recommend Arihant for serious buyers!