Rugs De Indiska prides itself on having the most exquisite handmade rugs.

For years RDI has cultivated a sophisticated, refined, and thoroughly unique collection of rugs and textiles hence becoming a strong name in the area of handmade rug industry. Having an excellence in the field of rug manufacturing, from concept development to production we believe in delivering the most rare and extraordinary rugs to our customers. Therefore we source any design or custom look and work with our vast manufacturing resources to achieve the desired result. Through out the RDI years of business, one thing has remained consistent: every carpet is weaved taking lot of pain and is executed by hand and we ensure the highest possible quality.

"We are highly and sincerely committed to our customers, products and it's delivery".