Rugs De Indiska
Flooring in Bhadohi
    Rugs De Indiska prides itself on having the most exquisite handmade rugs.

    For years RDI has cultivated a sophisticated, refined, and thoroughly unique collection of rugs and textiles hence becoming a strong name in the area of handmade rug industry. Having an excellence  in the field of rug manufacturing, from concept development to production we believe in delivering the most rare and extraordinary rugs to our customers.  Therefore we source any design or custom look and work with our vast manufacturing resources to achieve the desired result. Through out the RDI years of business, one thing has remained consistent: every carpet is weaved taking lot of  pain and is executed by hand and we ensure the highest possible quality.

    "We are highly and sincerely committed to our customers, products and it's delivery".

    Services
    Manufacturer, Exporter, and Supplier
    Service areas
    global
    Address
    Rewra paraspur, Chauri Road
    221401 Bhadohi
    India
    +91-8726781037 www.rugsdeindiska.com
    Legal disclosure

    Company Name : Rugs De Indiska

    Contact Person : Mohit Gupta

    Phone : 0091 5414 224481 

    Mobile No : 0091 87 26 781037 

    Email : info@rugsdeindiska.com, rugsdeindiska@gmail.com

    Address : Rewra Paraspur,Chauri Road Bhadohi-221401,Uttar Pradesh India

    Reviews

    Abhit Kumar
    excellent work being done
    over 6 years ago
    Ahmad Zain
    It is fastest growing , most innovative and best carpet manufacturer , providing best quality luxury home furnishings at very genuine price .
    over 6 years ago
    Elle Hof
    They are willing to work hard to pursuit their goals. Trained to know how to meet the needs efficiently and collaborates in all aspects that would arise The service provided from the company and management staff has been excellent at all times Thanks for be there!
    over 6 years ago
