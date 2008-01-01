Your browser is out-of-date.

reshma kumar design studio
    • Truth In Materials", this paradigm of Frank Lloyd Wright has become the cornerstone of Reshma Kumar's creative philosophy with a belief that beauty is created and design a fine craft in which function designs form, she established her own design consultancy in 2008.

    Academically backed by an interior design diploma in p.v.polytechnic, Mumbai and a 7 year work experience with eminent design firms, she decided to test her own mettle and haven't stopped since.

    Reshma Kumar’s design consultancy offers custom levels of service and a breadth of products to personalize the design experience for their clients. This creates an interior design that can be characterized by the “fusing” of design context, geographical/cultural influence, and personalized style and colour sensibilities. A careful melding of these elements results in a well-planned, elegant environment that reflects the clients personality and lifestyle.

    The firm forever strives to create interiors that bring joy to those who inhabit them, and inspire those who enter them'  to live it, breathe it, fulfil it...

    Services
    Interior Design and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    400035
    Address
    305, Bombay Market , Tardeo , Near Ac Market
    Mumbai 400035
    India
    +91-9820076226 www.reshmakumar.in
