Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wooden Gift Company
Furniture & Accessories in Kolkata
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wooden Gift Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wooden Gift Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wooden Gift Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Wooden Gift Box
    Wooden Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    Wooden Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    Wooden Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    +3
    Wooden Storage Box
    Jewelry Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Jewelry Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Jewelry Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    +1
    Jewelry Storage Box
    Watch Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    Watch Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    Watch Storage Box, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdStorage
    +2
    Watch Storage Box
    Wooden Lifestyle Products, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wooden Lifestyle Products, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wooden Lifestyle Products, Wooden Gift Company Wooden Gift Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +19
    Wooden Lifestyle Products

    Wooden Gift Company is Brand of Pravat Timbers. Pravat Timbers is a legendary Manufacturer, Distributor and Exporter of wooden Gift items since 1965, More than four decades of experience in Wooden Gift Industry. All our products are made from best quality raw materials that ensure durability mainly due to proper seasoning of wood. We have strict products quality control system. All raw material tested before put into production.

    QC workers inspect semi-finished products during the production procedure. All finished products are checked before shipment. Therefore all our products are having reliable quality. We manufacture products that are specially used for special occasions like marriages, ring ceremonies, anniversaries, corporate gifting and promotional gifting purposes. We have been able to productively gratify all our clients with our range of high quality products, which enables us to increase the number of clients every day. We are serving more than 350 well renowned jewellary business companies, Various industries for corporate Gift Items and management institutions. Our experts help us in the production of unique and intricately designed products. Our company has attracted clients all over the world, from USA, Europe and APAC, with its huge handmade collection that is very popular. We have earned a very good name for supplying our goods with flawless exclusive finish and for our timely delivery. Our mentor Mr. Amar Baid, has been helping us in developing every aspect in our organization with his vast experience in the field of wood working and painting technology

    Services
    • wooden gift box
    • wooden tea box
    • wooden wedding box
    • wooden corporate gifts
    • wooden lifestyle products
    • wooden accessories and musical accessories
    Service areas
    worldwide, India, and kolkata
    Company awards
    nil
    Address
    11/3H, Canal Circular Road, Kolkat-700067
    700067 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9051051051 woodengiftcompany.com
    Legal disclosure

    Wooden Gift Company” is a Brand of Pravat Timbers. Started in 1965, WGC has been one of the pioneers in Imaging, Customizing, Manufacturing, Distribution and Exporting of Wooden Products. With an Excellent expertise & continuous practical experience of more than four decades in Wood Industry, all our products are made from ‘Kiln-Dried’ finest quality of heart wood as raw materials. We have an extensive expertise in catering to a various & wide range of customers like business houses, management institutions and other industrial sectors with their demand for various commercial products in Personal, Corporate, Event & promotional needs.

    Reviews

    Yash Kothari
    Craftsmanship wrt to wooden boxes are amazing
    about 6 years ago
    Amod Jha
    Manufacturer of Crafted Gift Box.
    over 3 years ago
    Ashish Goenka
    Very nice
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element