Wooden Gift Company is Brand of Pravat Timbers. Pravat Timbers is a legendary Manufacturer, Distributor and Exporter of wooden Gift items since 1965, More than four decades of experience in Wooden Gift Industry. All our products are made from best quality raw materials that ensure durability mainly due to proper seasoning of wood. We have strict products quality control system. All raw material tested before put into production.

QC workers inspect semi-finished products during the production procedure. All finished products are checked before shipment. Therefore all our products are having reliable quality. We manufacture products that are specially used for special occasions like marriages, ring ceremonies, anniversaries, corporate gifting and promotional gifting purposes. We have been able to productively gratify all our clients with our range of high quality products, which enables us to increase the number of clients every day. We are serving more than 350 well renowned jewellary business companies, Various industries for corporate Gift Items and management institutions. Our experts help us in the production of unique and intricately designed products. Our company has attracted clients all over the world, from USA, Europe and APAC, with its huge handmade collection that is very popular. We have earned a very good name for supplying our goods with flawless exclusive finish and for our timely delivery. Our mentor Mr. Amar Baid, has been helping us in developing every aspect in our organization with his vast experience in the field of wood working and painting technology