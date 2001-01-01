Dear Sir,

we at Home solutions are pleased to have this valid reference of your & we take this opportunity assuring you to render our service to the best of ability. We hereby quote our lowest and best rates for which the details are as follows:

Having been in the industry since 2001 & an experience of having designed and executed over 4500 commercial and residential projects most of them being catered to the middle and upper middle class client gave us an opportunity to try various materials, with this experience, we would like to suggest the type of materials and designs to achieve an effective result that could not only last long but also value and utilize your money economically to its best without compromising on the vital word "QUALITY