W h o w e a r e ?

We are a specialist interior acoustic firm, providing turnkey solution for architectural, environmental and industrial noise problem. We engineer, design, & build acoustical solution with specifications.

W h a t w e d o ?

We perform unique noise control service for specific applications with definite result. We, at Symphony, use material that is proven and assured on its merit. It is specially designed for giving us and ultimately you the satisfaction.

W h a t w e O f f e r ?

We have the edge over competitors in many factors like quality of work, faster turnaround time, wide range of products at competitive price, tools equipped with latest technology. We believe in Safety, Environment, Quality, Insurance etc.

W h y U s ?

Simply stated... We treat our relationships as if we are designing and building for ourselves to ensure that the solution is exactly what you've Envisioned it to be.