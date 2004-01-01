Balan & Nambisan Architects is an established, future forward design firm headed by principal Architects Arun Balan & Arjun Nambisan. BNA's philosophy has consistently evolved under the core ideals of creating sensitive spaces that respond and enlighten. Our portfolio spans varied scales of projects, residential, commercial and interiors. Our methodology is clearly seen through our interactions with clients and service delivery. Clarity in design, backed by accurate drawings and detailing is our core strength, all the while placing utmost importance to timely delivery. Our success is the number of clients who have returned for their subsequent undertakings.
- Services
- master planning
- Architectural & Interior Design
- hospitality
- Commercial
- Service areas
- India, Dubai, and Africa
- Company awards
- 2004, Young Architect of the Year Award (Indian Architect & Builder), 2004 PAA Woods Annual Design Awards (Project of the year), 2004 A&D Spectrum Foundation Architecture Awards (Habitat Award for Appartment Planning)
- Address
-
#226, 1st 'C' Cross, 18th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar
560008 Bangalore
India
+91-8025217543