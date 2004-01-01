Your browser is out-of-date.

Balan &amp; Nambisan Architects
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (8)
    Cake Walk Bakery&Coffee House
    Bounce Style Lounge
    Padmanabhan Residence
    Residence at H2
    Oryza Day Spa

    Balan & Nambisan Architects is an established, future forward design firm headed by principal Architects Arun Balan & Arjun Nambisan. BNA's philosophy has consistently evolved under the core ideals of creating sensitive spaces that respond and enlighten. Our portfolio spans varied scales of projects, residential, commercial and interiors.   Our methodology is clearly seen through our interactions with clients and service delivery.  Clarity in design, backed by accurate drawings and detailing is our core strength, all the while placing utmost importance to timely delivery.  Our success is the number of clients who have returned for their subsequent undertakings.

    Services
    • master planning
    • Architectural & Interior Design
    • hospitality
    • Commercial
    Service areas
    India, Dubai, and Africa
    Company awards
    2004, Young Architect of the Year Award (Indian Architect & Builder), 2004 PAA Woods Annual Design Awards (Project of the year), 2004 A&D Spectrum Foundation Architecture Awards (Habitat Award for Appartment Planning)
    Address
    #226, 1st 'C' Cross, 18th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar
    560008 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025217543

    Reviews

    Santhosh G
    There are very friendly
    4 months ago
    John Vijay Raj
    Amazing architect in bengaluru
    6 months ago
    A Ravi
    Good Architects.
    8 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
