KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE
Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (10)
Projects

    • B HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style houses Wood Brown
    B HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style houses Wood Brown
    B HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style windows & doors Bricks White
    B HOUSE
    K HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style houses Wood Brown
    K HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style houses Wood Brown
    K HOUSE, KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE KIRON CHEERLA ARCHITECTURE Asian style houses Wood Brown
    K HOUSE

    Kiron Cheerla Architecture is committed to the design of buildings, not just its function, appearance and spacial quality, but also deals with other important factors like context, client, materials, technology etc. The firms interest is in working critically with the site and coming up with the best possible solution as if the building was always there. The most important quality of the work is the primacy of architectural experience. The work tries to recall the fundamental elements of architecture, which enables to work at any scale, with any material, seemingly with any program, and ignoring the question of style. The firm is committed first and foremost to building, and always trying to find a better way of doing a task for the built end product.

    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    NO. 189/A, ANNEX BUILDING, ROAD NO. 12, BANJARA HILLS, M.L.A. COLONY
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9849014541 www.kironcheerla.com

    Reviews

    Bhavni Ceemum
    Minimalist yet creative interiors loved the place very elegant! Highly recommend.
    4 months ago
    Bulusu Vishwanath
    Best Architects for their Design of Home in the Best Way and Pattern of all facilities and looks for any Bunglow, Indivisual Home or Villa or Appartments.
    4 months ago
    S Giri
    Good
    9 months ago
