Kiron Cheerla Architecture is committed to the design of buildings, not just its function, appearance and spacial quality, but also deals with other important factors like context, client, materials, technology etc. The firms interest is in working critically with the site and coming up with the best possible solution as if the building was always there. The most important quality of the work is the primacy of architectural experience. The work tries to recall the fundamental elements of architecture, which enables to work at any scale, with any material, seemingly with any program, and ignoring the question of style. The firm is committed first and foremost to building, and always trying to find a better way of doing a task for the built end product.