SRG ARCHITECTS
Architects in Gurgaon
    SRG Architects has been set up to provide the most viable and professional design solution. Our forte is in the contemporary design style. We offer Architectural and Interior Design services for new as well makeover projects. Ideally our prospective customers are private and corporate. We take pride in providing our services for Residences, Retail, Corporate and Hospitality ( though not limited to) .Our straight line architecture speaks for itself. We assure our clients for a flawless services as we aim to provide high quality design solutions.Any body interested in working with us may just drop a mail or better still may call up during business hours (9:00 am to 6:00 pm- IST) Monday to Saturday.

    Services
    Design Consultancy- Architecture and Interiors
    Service areas
    • Faridabad
    • Ghaziabad
    • gurgaon
    • Lucknow
    • Noida
    • New Delhi
    Address
    Ground Floor, New Bridge- Ocus Technopolis Building, DLF Golf Course Road, Sec 54
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9654888898 www.srgarchitects.in
