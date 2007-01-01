Your browser is out-of-date.

shahen mistry architects
Architects in Mumbai
    Designing and undertaking all kinds of projects from residential to commercial both architectural and interiors.

    Not attached to any particular style or stigma we like to sensibly strike balance in our design between technology – comfort – functionality & aesthetics.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE AND INTERIOR DESIGNER
    • LANDSCAPE AND RETAIL
    Service areas
    all types
    Company awards
    FIRST PLACE NATIONAL LEVEL IN JINDAL STEEL AWARDS 2007—EXCELLENCY IN ARCHITECTURE CATEGORY (JOINTLY WITH KIRTISAGAR BOLLAR) BEST RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR DESIGNER 2013—POPULAR CHOICE ZINGY AWARDS
    Address
    25 NAVJIVAN COMMERCIAL WING, 7 floor, lamington road, mumbai central east
    400008 Mumbai
    India
    +98-21127058 www.shahenmistryarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Zaid Rafiq Tamboli
    One of the most talented architects
    4 months ago
    Morpheus Technology
    Excellent work and Excellent design and excellent work execution recommend to Shahen sir
    7 months ago
    Mathankumar Nadar
    over 2 years ago
