Sleek International has grown from being a wire basket manufacturer in 1993 to a complete kitchen solution provider today. It has become India’s largest modular kitchen brand with over 13 retail shop-in-shop outlets, 20 retail standalone outlets and 460 dealer outlets across India.

Sleek’s core competency translates into increased customer satisfaction, through innovative and efficient design, world-class quality and excellent craftsmanship. The company has tied up with the world’s best to set the benchmark in the modular kitchen design industry – Grass (Austria), Lamp (Japan), Scilm (America), Sige, Tecnoinox, Airforce (Italy). 30,000 modular kitchens are installed annually, and over 10 lakh Indian homes purchase kitchen components every year. Sleek has truly become the most popular modular kitchen brand in India. The Kitchen Specialist has now aligned forces with one of the most enduring brands in the Indian Paint Industry – Asian Paints. Sleek looks forward to growing systematically and dominating the modular kitchen business in the country.