CRYSTAL SWIMMING POOLS INDIA PVT LTD
Pools & Spas in Pune
    swimming pool construction

    CRYSTAL SWIMMING POOLS ( INDIA) PVT LTD is known as CRYSTAL POOLS in market. 

    Our existence in the market from more than a decade has been justified by wide base of clients who have appreciated our variegated services such as pool management, swimming pool construction,swimming pool repair and maintenance. Our clients are renowned names in the sphere of constructing residencies and buildings spread across the country. Apart from the above services we also offer Project Management & Consultancy, Turnkey Projects in Swimming Pools, Swimming Pool Equipments & Accessories, Filtration Systems, Overflow Gratings, Pool Chemicals, Annual Maintenance and readymade swimming pools at affordable prices. With our expertise in understanding the nature of swimming pools we are in a position to offer consultancy services for the same. Here we thoroughly evaluate construction projects and prevent the need for corrections after construction.At “CRYSTAL POOLS”‚ we are specialized in the followings 1. Swimming Pools and water parksTurnkey projects for swimming pools and water parksFiltration plants and systemsSwimming pool equipments and accessoriesMaintenance equipments and chemicalsCompetition equipmentsAnnual Maintenance(AMC)2. Steam Bath  3. Sauna Bath 4. Jacuzzi 

    We ensure you to fulfill your requirement with our rich and technical experience in this field, providing you satisfactory results from our end.

    Services
    • swimming pool construction
    • swimming pool filtration plant
    • swimming pool tiles
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    pune
    411041 Pune
    India
    +91-9850997486 www.crystalpools.in
