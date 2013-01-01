Atelier is a Luxury Home Decor and a Design Company.
Atelier is an indulgence.
It is as simple as it is lavish, as modest as it is luxurious.
Atelier is an experience not to be missed by those who have a taste for finer things in life.
We feature
Bespoke Furniture designed by Roheena Nagpal. Our Furniture is made from finest of materials.
Our Range include spoil worthy collections of Wallpapers - exquisite to chic to quirky
Upholstery Fabrics
Curtain Fabrics
Fabrics for Outdoors
Outdoor Furniture
Rugs
Cushions
Bespoke Furnishings
Decor Accessories carefully curated to appeal to a Global Citizen..
At Atelier, We believe " You buy a House, We help you make it a Home ! "
We look forward to seeing you at Atelier !
