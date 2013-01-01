Your browser is out-of-date.

Atelier
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, India
Reviews (0)
    Amar Renaissance Project, Atelier Atelier Modern houses
    Amar Renaissance Project, Atelier Atelier Modern houses
    Amar Renaissance Project, Atelier Atelier Modern houses
    Amar Renaissance Project
    Inc Developers- Manhattan Project , Atelier Atelier Rooms
    Inc Developers- Manhattan Project , Atelier Atelier Rooms
    Inc Developers- Manhattan Project , Atelier Atelier Rooms
    Inc Developers- Manhattan Project

    Atelier is a Luxury Home Decor and a Design Company.

    Atelier is an indulgence. 

    It is as simple as it is lavish, as modest as it is luxurious.

    Atelier is an experience not to be missed by those who have a taste for finer things in life.

    We feature 

    Bespoke Furniture designed by Roheena Nagpal. Our Furniture is made from finest of materials.

    Our Range include spoil worthy collections of Wallpapers - exquisite to chic to quirky

    Upholstery Fabrics

    Curtain Fabrics

    Fabrics for Outdoors

    Outdoor Furniture

    Rugs

    Cushions

    Bespoke Furnishings

    Decor Accessories carefully curated to appeal to a Global Citizen..

    At Atelier, We believe " You buy a House, We help you make it a Home ! "

    We look forward to seeing you at Atelier !

    Services
    • furniture
    • Upholstery Fabrics
    • Curtain Fabrics
    • wallpapers
    • Bespoke Furniture and Furnishings
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • rugs
    • Custom Rugs
    • cushions
    • Decor Accessories
    Service areas
    • Pune,India
    • Pune
    • MUMBAI
    • worldwide
    Company awards
    Trends Excellence Award Best Product Design- Furniture 2013, DMAi ECHO Award- Marketing Effectiveness- Retail 2014
    Address
    Atelier , Bunglow no. 97, Anand Park, ITI Road, Aundh , Diagonally Opp to HDFC Bank
    411007 Pune, India
    India
    +91-2065000011 www.atelierdecorstore.com
