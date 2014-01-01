Your browser is out-of-date.

FurnishTurf
Paint & Wall Coverings in Mumbai
    • High Thread Count Bed Sheets, FurnishTurf FurnishTurf BedroomTextiles Textile Purple/Violet
    High Thread Count Bed Sheets, FurnishTurf FurnishTurf BedroomTextiles Cotton Red
    High Thread Count Bed Sheets, FurnishTurf FurnishTurf BedroomTextiles Cotton White
    +11
    High Thread Count Bed Sheets
    +13
    Bedcovers
    Dreamscape Polycotton Green Damask Double Bed Cover, green, with 2 pillow covers, FurnishTurf FurnishTurf BedroomTextiles Textile Green
    Dreamscape Polycotton Green Damask Double Bed Cover, green, with 2 pillow covers
    +2
    FurnishTurf

    FurnishTurf.com is India's first and largest managed marketplace for Wall Coverings & Wall decorative.

    With a sharp focus on products that appeal to both sense and sensibilities, the Furnishturf product range is carefully curated by our in-house team that is focused on creating an exceptional range of home products that are highly functional, well designed and available at great price points.For all those who have dreamt of a perfect home and get inspired by style, here is an authentic, consistent and user friendly platform.Our reliable online shop and our distinguished customer service team would ensure that decorating your home is a hassle free and an enjoyable experience.

    Email: care@furnishturf.com

    Phone: +91 22 22047798

    Services
    wall coverings and Wall Decor
    Service areas
    • "Mumbai
    • India
    • New Delhi
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    27 Maker Chambers VI, Nariman Point,
    400021 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2222047798 www.furnishturf.com

    Reviews

    miraj
    Wonderful :D
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: August 2014
