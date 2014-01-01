FurnishTurf.com is India's first and largest managed marketplace for Wall Coverings & Wall decorative.

With a sharp focus on products that appeal to both sense and sensibilities, the Furnishturf product range is carefully curated by our in-house team that is focused on creating an exceptional range of home products that are highly functional, well designed and available at great price points.For all those who have dreamt of a perfect home and get inspired by style, here is an authentic, consistent and user friendly platform.Our reliable online shop and our distinguished customer service team would ensure that decorating your home is a hassle free and an enjoyable experience.

Email: care@furnishturf.com

Phone: +91 22 22047798