INTRODUCTION –

3A Architects Inc started in 2012 as an Interior Design firm in Bangalore, India. Awarded twice by Houzz Inc, USA 2017-18 & 2018-19 for Excellence in Customer Service today we are a full grown Bespoke Turnkey Interior Design, Decor and Architecture firm delivering several healthy and beautiful spaces across the entire Southern India. Over the last 7 years 3A Architects Inc has designed, developed and executed several end to end small, medium and large scale projects spanning across both Residential and Commercial Spaces. 3A Architects Inc is known for its unique approach in understanding each client’s fundamental needs and delivering truly healthy, vibrant and lively spaces for them and life around. Transforming new spaces or renovating existing spaces, 3A Architects Inc has all the needed expertise. Team 3A Architects Inc respects every client’s investments, needs and time; and understands it can only be successful when their esteemed clients are delighted and truly satisfied.

SERVICES OFFERED –

1. Design / Consultation Services - As a client you may be looking for only professional consultation towards designing or planning a given space. It could be a new residential and commercial space or an existing space. We can certainly provide the best ideas and practical solutions for your needs. Professionally designed 3D models and precise production drawings are the key deliverables here. Most of our clients who begin by hiring us for Design / Consultation only, eventually also engage us further to execute the project.

2. Design / Consultation & Execution Services – Here we not only engage ourselves with you to provide Design / Consultation services but also ensure we execute them end to end. With state of the art factory facility, incorporating finest raw materials and some of the finest artisans on board, we assure perfect engineered precision, value for money and a matured team work approach. Our services here spans from Planning, Designing and Executing everything agreed– electrical, plumbing, stone work, painting, fixed furniture, loose furniture, soft furnishings, decor and many more.

3. Organic Green Space Design / Consultation & Execution Services - This is one of our newest and niche areas of service offerings. Here our entire approach is planet Earth centric. You may refer to this as Vaastu, or Green Solution, or with any other fancy name, but essentially the idea is depending on the geography and topography of a given space we incorporate some of the best possible organic methodologies in terms of carefully selecting materials that are sustainable and in their natural and native states. Effective utilization of space to enhance natural lighting and air circulation. Unique selection of flora, fauna and aquatic life around your spaces and using the perfect colour palates are some of the things we do in here. With the haphazard urbanization happening all around the globe, it is time that we, as a Design and Architecture firm take the responsible steps to ensure we create organic space that are not only beneficial for human life but also for all forms of life. We are sure you would help us achieve this and create a beautiful world.

4. Construction Services – In addition to Design Consultation and Interior Execution Services, 3A Architects Inc also has capabilities to design and execute full-fledged constructions spanning from single dwelling homes to large courtyards / villas to medium size commercial and residential apartment spaces. We also cater to all necessary back-end and front end transactions involving the concerned government agencies.

PROCESS FOLLOWED –

1. First Meeting - At this stage our effort is to understand all possible needs you may have and provide a blueprint plan accordingly. The plan involves – building basic design layout, budget and timelines. We assure the proposed budgets and timelines are accurate to the extent to which you share your needs with us.

2. Engaging 3A Architects Inc - Once you are convinced with the results of our first meeting, you then engage us formally by confirming your request by making a nominal payment and signing up the contract. This is to assure we are involved with you full time and deliver every single request as committed in the first meeting.

3. Design / Consultation - Once you hire 3A Architects Inc formally, the real core work begins. Here we visit your actual site, make necessary inspections, measurements etc. Meet all the stake holders – be it your family members if it’s a residential project or your business partners / colleagues or even customers if it’s a commercial project. The intent is to leave no stone un-turned. This not only helps us design a beautiful and creative solution but also to fulfill the unique needs of every person involved. Virtual 3D design walk-throughs, real materials, samples, prototypes, final budgets, core production drawings and everything else needed to begin actual execution is prepared here.

4. Execution - Depending on the services team 3A Architects Inc has been hired for, the actual site execution begins. This involves complete end to end execution as agreed in the signed BoQ/BoM and also within the agreed timelines. At this stage you will witness the real physical transformation of you space as experienced in the virtual 3D walk-throughs during the design phase in to physical reality.

5. Handover - At this stage all final quality checks are made and necessary paperwork is signed off, feedback are collected and a free photo/video shoots taken on request. 3A Architects Inc thanks all our esteemed clientele for hiring us and giving us the 0pportunity to add Life to your Spaces.









Legends -

Customized

Classic / Ethnic

Modern / Futuristic

Fusion / Eclectc

Automation

Fixed Furniture

Loose Furniture

Decor

Loose Furnishings

Painting

Lighting

Wallpapers

Plumbing

Stone

Indian Folk / Tribal Art

Fabric

Metal Art

Glass ware and Glass work







