Mehak Lochan Design is a multi-disciplinary Design Firm based in Jammu, offers services outside also. We Plan, Design, Develop & Executute. We offer services in architectural consultancy, Interior & Exterior designing, Major renovations, Furniture Designing and Furniture Restoration.

Our motto is to provide designs that are tailored to Client's lifestyle, taste and their unique sense of style. We believe in creating cozy atmospheres instead of vacuum sealed walls. We give shape to your fantasies, by mixing your ideas with ours and making it reality.

Your Space describes your lifestyle, your habits and your story. we help you put everything in an organised manner by developing proper concepts and designs with detailed execution. our products, designs and skilled team give your space a story that speaks for you and you only. So Make it real, Make it aesthetic, Make it clutter free.

Your space is as Unique as you. so why make it a template. Hire a professional, get it designed.